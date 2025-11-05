One person hurt after police chase ends on I-70 EB

One person hurt after police chase on I-70 EB
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The road is closed on the I-70 E to the I-75 NB ramp.

The Ohio State Patrol dispatch confirmed the Englewood Police Department was in a police chase for a stolen vehicle.

One person is being transported to an area hospital.

We will continue to follow this story.

