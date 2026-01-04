One person injured after crash near local Kroger

DAYTON — One person was injured after a crash that happened Sunday morning in Dayton near a Kroger.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Siebenthaler Avenue and Klepinger Road just after 3 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

One person was transported to an area hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

We will continue to follow this story.

