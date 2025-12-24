Online tax tool temporarily unavailable in Trotwood

Online tax tool temporarily not working in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A local city’s online tax tool is currently unavailable.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Trotwood wrote in a social media post that the tax tool on the city’s website “currently being worked on.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The city said any payments can be mailed or dropped off.

The drop box is located at 4 Strader Drive.

The city added that the tax tool is being upgraded and appreciates everyone’s patience.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group