OpenAI: How Cedarville University is Embracing Technology

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University has announced that it will become the first evangelical Christian university to implement ChatGPT Edu campus-wide, making it the only university in Ohio to do so.

This initiative aims to integrate artificial intelligence into the educational experience, preparing students for future jobs and enhancing their ability to think biblically about AI.

“AI has become a part of the global landscape, and as Christians in higher education, we can choose to embrace it and use it for God’s glory or distance ourselves from it in fear,” said Dr. Thomas White, president of Cedarville University.

Cedarville University is collaborating with OpenAI to provide its entire campus community with access to ChatGPT Edu.

The integration of ChatGPT Edu will offer students, faculty, and staff access to advanced AI models, data analytics, web browsing, and document summarization capabilities.

The tools will provide higher message limits than the free ChatGPT, support over 50 languages, and offer robust security, data privacy, and administrative controls.

In the classroom, professors will have the opportunity to utilize AI to support teaching, tutoring, academic assistance, and research.

Each faculty member will determine how and when to use AI, setting clear expectations throughout the learning process.

With this new venture, Cedarville University is positioning itself at the forefront of integrating AI into Christian higher education, aiming to prepare students not only for professional success but also for ethical leadership.

