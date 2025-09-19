Opening date set for Chipotle in Piqua

PIQUA — An opening date has been set for the latest Chipotle location to open in the Miami Valley.
The Chipotle in Piqua is scheduled to open on Tuesday, September 23, according to a spokesperson.
The new location was built at 902 Scott Drive, next to Speedway and an Olive Garden that’s still under construction.
News Center 7 reported last year that the city would be bringing Chipotle, Olive Garden, and a Hampton Inn to the former site of a Red Roof Inn, which was condemned in 2022.
The Chipotle, which will include a drive-thru, will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
