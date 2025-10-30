‘Operation: Adopt Tony Hawk;’ Ohio shelter working to find home for beloved wheelchair-using dog

CINCINNATI — An Ohio animal shelter has launched a full-scale campaign to find a home for a dog that’s spent over four years in their system.

Cincinnati Animal CARE Shelter and Resource Center is working to find a home for Tony Hawk, a wheelchair-using dog who has “a big personality and an even bigger fan club.”

“Operation: Adopt Tony Hawk” is an all shelter-hands on deck to find the dog a safe, loving, and structured home before the end of the year.

“Tony has overcome so much, and he’s become an animal that everyone here has grown to know and love,” Meaghan Colville, Shelter Director, said. “He’s been adored by dozens of staff and volunteers, captured hearts online, and he’s inspired us every single day. Now, we just need one person to take that final step and give him the home he’s been waiting for.”

The shelter’s ideal adopter is an “experienced, patient adult who can offer consistency, calm, and routine — someone who can lift about 50 pounds when needed, and appreciates the art of a peaceful night in.”

Officials said he’s best suited for a single-family home with adults only.

Tony can coexist with low-energy dogs who respect his space.

The shelter will provide all adopters with full support of the behavior and training team, along with guidance from Tony’s current foster and medical staff.

“We’ve done everything we can for Tony within the walls of this shelter,” Colville added. “Now we’re calling on the community — his village — to help him finish his story with the ending he deserves.”

Interested adopters can email D.Tung@cincycare.org to learn more or schedule a meet and greet.

