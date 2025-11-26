Opioid Arms Race: Are we winning the war? - Today on News Center 7 at 5:00

DAYTON — It has destroyed lives, friendships, and families, but only a few years after fentanyl made Dayton America’s overdose capital, is the Miami Valley turning the tide?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins shows you the work being done to change lives and what threatens to tear it all down.

TRENDING STORIES:

Watch Opioid Arms Race on Wednesday on News Center 7 at 5:00.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group