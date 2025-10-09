Opposing views on redevelopment of former Hara Arena site have two towns at odds

TROTWOOD — The former Hara Arena site in Harrison Township may be redeveloped into a mental health hospital as part of a proposed investment by Governor Mike DeWine.

The Harrison Township Board of Trustees supports the redevelopment plan, seeing it as a potential economic driver for the area. The site, co-owned by Harrison Township and the city of Trotwood, has been vacant since the demolition of Hara Arena in 2020.

“We fully support this project. We think it’s going to be a huge economic driver for that portion of the township,” said Nathan Edwards of Harrison Township.

Despite the support from Harrison Township, the Trotwood City Council opposes the project, preferring to develop the site into a mixed-use community center. The council’s plans contrast with the vision of the mental health facility, leading to ongoing negotiations.

Governor Mike DeWine acknowledged the ongoing discussions, stating, “It’s something that is an asset to the community. But, you know, we’re not done yet. That deal is not done yet. But we’re certainly looking at that site.”

The site, which includes 42 acres owned by Harrison Township and 91 acres by Trotwood, has been the subject of multiple studies indicating its suitability for a regional mental health facility. Harrison Township officials have expressed optimism about the potential benefits of the project.

Local community leaders, such as Pastor Norman Scarce of Gateway Cathedral, have also voiced support for the mental health facility, seeing it as a catalyst for the area’s resurgence.

“Not just as an economic engine or boom. A launch pad, you know, if you will, for a resurgence of a city that’s had a hard couple of years and it’s in the process of a bounce back,” Scarce said.

Negotiations between state officials and local governments continue, with a meeting planned for October 20 to discuss the future of the Hara Arena site. The outcome could significantly impact the community’s development and economic prospects.

