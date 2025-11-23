Organ donor hero’s family honored at Dayton Flyer basketball game

(Michael Burianek (via Life Connection of Ohio))

A donor hero’s family was honored during Saturday’s University of Dayton men’s basketball game.

Josh Pettit was known for his joyful spirit and the warmth he brought to every room.

He loved sports, especially basketball, according to Life Connection of Ohio.

Josh died last month at 51 years old.

He saved four lives through organ donation.

The Petit family encouraged Flyer fans to say “yes” to giving the ultimate gift of life.

Life Connection of Ohio is a non-profit organization that handles organ donation in West Central and Northwest Ohio.

Visit this website to learn more about organ and tissue donation, or how to register yourself as a donor.

