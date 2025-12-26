Organizers prepare food for first responders working on Christmas

Not everyone got the chance to spend Christmas with their family on Thursday.

DAYTON — Not everyone got the chance to spend Christmas with their family on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, almost 200 first responders entered Antioch Temple on Wednesday and Thursday to pick up as much food as they wanted.

Dozens of tables were filled with food in a buffet style.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with organizers about why they dedicate the holiday to giving back.

Bruce Baughman, Shriner at Antioch Temple, said his mentor came up with the idea years ago. He adopted it.

“I want to give back for what he was doing, providing certain protection for me and my business and the Shriners,” he said. “And I want to give back to the community that has protected us quite a bit.”

Over the years, the Shriners fed just over 100 people in two days. This year, that number doubled.

“Another fire station that’s going to stop and get six meals,” he said.

Dayton Police Sergeant Alex Magill said he’s thankful for organizations that are willing to work on Christmas.

“We don’t have the luxury of having a holiday off,” he said. “Guys and girls here, providing us with food during the holidays, it just makes it extra cheery for us while we’re still doing our job.”

Sgt. Magil told Patterson that it’s the little things that mean the most, especially on Christmas.

“The fact that people are willing to do things like this for first responders is just awesome,” he said.

Baughman said before they closed, they checked to see if Shriner’s Hospital employees needed one last meal.

Any leftovers will go to anyone who needs it in the Dayton community.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group