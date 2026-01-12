Truck breaks down in middle of train tracks moments before train crash

A truck broke down in the middle of train tracks just moments before it got hit by a train in Clark County.

Truck breaks down in middle of train tracks moments before train crash

CLARK COUNTY — A truck broke down in the middle of train tracks just moments before it got hit by a train in Clark County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the driver managed to get out before the crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash happened around 5:47 p.m. at the 1200 block of Fletcher Pike in Clark County.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said the road was closed for several hours.

There are not many houses near this railway crossing. But the crash forced traffic to be detoured for hours.

People told Patterson that the crash was one of the loudest things they had ever heard.

A 911 caller described to Clark County dispatchers what happened.

“Like, it smoked his truck,” the caller said. “We were like, I don’t know, way down the road, and heard the train hit and look back on the trucks through the air.”

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper told Patterson that a man was driving his truck through his area. It broke down while he was crossing the tracks.

After noticing that he could not drive this truck, the man got out before the train slammed into the truck.

Troopers told Patterson that the man was fine and was not injured.

Both the train and the truck were damaged. The conductor was also not injured.

Patterson said the train was carrying cargo freight. The truck driver’s family also arrived.

News Center 7 has contacted OSHP to learn more information about the crash.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group