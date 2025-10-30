OSHP investigating crash involving sheriff’s cruiser in Montgomery Co.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Cruiser FILE PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — State troopers responded to a crash involving a Montgomery County Sheriff’s cruiser early Thursday.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) was dispatched around 2:15 a.m. to Needmore Road and N Dixie Drive on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that a sheriff’s cruiser was involved in the crash.

No injuries were reported.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

