OSHP to remove abandoned vehicles from highways before potential winter storm

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Colder temperatures can cause cars to break down on local highways, causing state troopers to act.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, with winter weather approaching, it is putting state troopers in a pinch.

State troopers told our news crew that they have been with more broken-down vehicles due to the recent cold snap.

Owners have 48 hours to pick them up once they have been marked by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Lt. Dallas Root said those vehicles can get towed in less than 48 hours at the Ohio Department of Transportation’s request.

This is because of snowplow driver safety.

“We have to be able to keep the ramps, the berms, everything clear, so ODOT can properly treat and clear the roadways of snow,” he said. “And then that’s an object that’s not possibly going to be struck by another vehicle, creating a whole other hazard.”

State troopers said that they will start removing vehicles after rush hour on Friday due to the snow forecast this weekend.

