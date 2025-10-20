OSHP urges parental involvement during National Teen Driver Safety Week

Stock photo of a father teaching his teen daughter how to drive.

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) wants parents to discuss safe driving with their teens.

This is part of National Teen Driver Safety Week, which goes from October 15 through 25.

Families play a critical role by setting an example, following the rules of the road, and spending time driving with teens, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

“Just like mastering a sport or a musical instrument, safe driving takes practice,” said Governor Mike DeWine. ”I encourage parents and guardians to actively coach their teens on safe driving skills and have open and consistent conversations with their kids about the importance of being a responsible driver.”

Last year in Ohio, over 37,000 teen drivers were involved in crashes, with 64 fatal crashes attributed to teen drivers at fault.

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office reports that teens are safer drivers when parents actively practice driving with them, provide feedback, and expose them to different driving conditions.

OSHP encourages teens to always wear seat belts, focus on the road, obey speed limits, and avoid impaired driving.

Ohio law limits drivers under 18 to one non-family passenger during the first year of a probationary license unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“The Patrol is committed to giving young drivers the tools they need to make safe choices,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, OSHP superintendent. “Through education, we are working to build a strong foundation of safety that will benefit Ohio’s newest drivers for years to come.”

