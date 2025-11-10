Outsmarting AI: The new job search - today on News Center 7 at 5:00

Outsmarting AI Today Top Story
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The job search game is changing, and you might find that the old ways of job hunting just aren’t working anymore.

News Center 7 Consumer Investigator Xavier Hershovitz shows you how to use AI to your advantage! Watch Outsmarting AI today on News Center 7 beginning at 5:00.

The competition is fierce, and employers are even using artificial intelligence to filter out applicants.

