Outsmarting AI: The new job search - today on News Center 7 at 5:00

DAYTON — The job search game is changing, and you might find that the old ways of job hunting just aren’t working anymore.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 Consumer Investigator Xavier Hershovitz shows you how to use AI to your advantage! Watch Outsmarting AI today on News Center 7 beginning at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The competition is fierce, and employers are even using artificial intelligence to filter out applicants.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group