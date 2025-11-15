Over 1 million holiday lights on display at ‘Deck the Diamond’ in Downtown Dayton

DAYTON — A new holiday lights experience is underway in Downtown Dayton.

The Dayton Dragons have launched “Deck the Diamond” at Day Air Ballpark. It runs now until Jan. 3, 2026, according to a team spokesperson.

This vibrant outdoor event will feature over 1 million holiday lights and a synchronized music-and-light show every 10 minutes.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of holiday-themed activities, including train rides, scavenger hunts, live musical performances, and more.

“We’re transforming Day Air Ballpark, located in the heart of the Water Street District, into a winter wonderland filled with activities for guests of all ages,” said Dayton Dragons President and General Manager Robert Murphy.

Deck the Diamond promises a 65-75 minute tour through a holiday wonderland. It offers train rides on the North Pole Express, a scavenger hunt, and live musical performances, the spokesperson said.

Guests can also enjoy delicious holiday treats, visit the Santa Clubhouse for photos, and participate in ornament decorating and carnival games.

The event also features a 44-foot-tall Christmas tree and numerous “Elfie Stations” for family photos.

Day Air Ballpark is wheelchair accessible, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the holiday lights experience, although field access, including the North Pole Express Train, is not accessible.

Visit this website for ticket information.

Deck the Diamond Photo from: Jeremy Ratliff (WHIO Radio) (Jeremy Ratliff (WHIO Radio))

