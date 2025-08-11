Over 100 teens attend party hosted by 48-year-old woman, police say

DAYTON — Multiple people were taken into custody after a large party in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Aug. 7, just before midnight, Dayton police were called to the 1700 block of North Main Street for reports of a large party with armed juveniles.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police found “well over” 100 teenagers inside the building, according to Sgt. Jared King with Dayton police.

Three teens were arrested.

The party organizer, who police said was a 48-year-old woman, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as many of the teens were under the influence.

A gun was also found in the back of the building.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group