Over 100 teens attend party hosted by 48-year-old woman, police say

DAYTON — Multiple people were taken into custody after a large party in Dayton.
On Aug. 7, just before midnight, Dayton police were called to the 1700 block of North Main Street for reports of a large party with armed juveniles.
Police found “well over” 100 teenagers inside the building, according to Sgt. Jared King with Dayton police.
Three teens were arrested.
The party organizer, who police said was a 48-year-old woman, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as many of the teens were under the influence.
A gun was also found in the back of the building.
We will continue to follow this story.
