Over 1.1K grams of different drugs found during Ohio drug trafficking investigation

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Over 1,100 grams of different drugs were found during a drug trafficking investigation in Ohio last week.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force and the Hancock County Special Response Team (SRT) assisted the FBI and Task Force Officers (TFOs) with multiple search warrants on Wednesday, Aug. 20, around 7:30 p.m., according to a social media post from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

The searches yielded a combined total of 1,169.25 grams of various drugs, including 500 grams of Cocaine, 500 grams of Ketamine, 144 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 25.25 grams of MDMA, and 129 suspected acid tabs.

Multiple items indicative of drug trafficking were also located, according to the sheriff’s office.

Suspect information has yet to be released as the investigation is still ongoing.

Additional charges of trafficking in drugs are expected at the end of the investigation, according to the METRICH Drug Task Force.

