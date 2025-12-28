Over 1,200 without power across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Several people are without power across the region on Sunday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As of 6:50 p.m., there are 1,229 AES customers without power, according to an outage map.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Tornado Watch for part of region; chance of storms with high winds tonight
- 2 juveniles arrested after armed robbery at Huber Heights gas station
- Local preschooler killed in motorhome crash in Florida; District releases statement
Customers in the following Miami Valley counties have reported outages:
- Preble County: 1,209
- Clinton County: 16
- Clark County: 4
Duke Energy is reporting some outages on its outage map.
This includes:
- Warren County: 31
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group