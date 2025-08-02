Over $1,500 worth of stolen meat from Walmart found during traffic stop

LOUISIANA — Police officers in Louisiana recently found over $1,500 worth of stolen meat from Walmart during a traffic stop.

Slidell Police said in a social media post that the traffic stop happened on Old Spanish Trail Road Monday night after they noticed a car didn’t have brake lights.

The officers said they noticed two men inside the car were acting “extremely nervous.”

They eventually found a large amount of meat in the backseat, which had allegedly been stolen from a Walmart, according to the post.

The department shared photos of the discovery, which includes several packs of raw ribeyes, brisket, buns, and chips.

One of the men involved also had an outstanding warrant, according to the post.

The department identified the suspects as John Garriga, 55, and Charles Walker, 66, who both allegedly have a history of shoplifting.

Both men were arrested and booked into jail on felony theft and possession of stolen property charges.

