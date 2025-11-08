UPDATE: Power mostly restored after outage in Clark County

Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @5:45 P.M.

Power has been mainly restored in Clark County.

This comes after 1,629 First Energy customers were without power late Saturday afternoon.

As of 5:32 p.m., there are almost 200 outages reported in Clark County, according to the First Energy outage map.

Most of the outages were in Springfield.

-INITIAL STORY-

Several people are without power across parts of Clark County late Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

First Energy reports that 1,629 customers are without power in Clark County, according to its outage map.

These outages are active as of 5:17 p.m. on Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The bulk of the outages are reported in Springfield.

The outage map shows that most of the outages are on Bechtle Avenue near W North and Columbia Streets.

First Energy’s outage map also indicates that it is affecting W Pleasant and S Yellow Springs Streets.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!