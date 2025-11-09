Over 2000 outages reported across part of Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Thousands of people are without power across part of Montgomery County on Saturday night.

AES Ohio reports 2,148 customers without power as of 7:35 p.m., according to its outage map.

Almost all the outages are in Montgomery County.

The outage map shows that it’s concentrated in Riverside.

The bulk of the outages reported at Airway Shopping Center, the AES Ohio map says.

