Over 4,600 without power after severe weather moves through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 4,600 people are without power in the Miami Valley as strong storms move through the area.

As of 4:45 p.m., over 4,600 AES Ohio customers are currently without power, according to an outage map.

Customers in the following counties who have reported outages:

Champaign County- 1

Darke County- 59

Greene County- 5

Miami County- 6

Montgomery County- 2,749

Preble County-158

Shelby County- 1,621

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

