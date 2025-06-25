Over 4,600 without power after severe weather moves through region

Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 4,600 people are without power in the Miami Valley as strong storms move through the area.

As of 4:45 p.m., over 4,600 AES Ohio customers are currently without power, according to an outage map.

Customers in the following counties who have reported outages:

  • Champaign County- 1
  • Darke County- 59
  • Greene County- 5
  • Miami County- 6
  • Montgomery County- 2,749
  • Preble County-158
  • Shelby County- 1,621

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

