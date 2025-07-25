UPDATE: Nearly 5,000 without power as storms move through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Nearly 5,000 customers are without power as strong storms move through the area.

As of 6:20 p.m., 4,004 Ohio Edison customers in Clark County are without power.

Currently, 809 AES Ohio customers are also without power at this time.

The AES Ohio is reporting outages in the following counties:

Darke County - 465

Greene County - 87

Montgomery County - 32

Preble County - 171

Shelby County - 35

Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Logan, Mercer, Miami, and Warren counties are each experiencing single-digit outages, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.

