Over 3,000 people without power in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Thousands of people are without power in Montgomery County late Tuesday.

As of 11:30 p.m. 3,063 AES Ohio customers have reported not having power, according to the AES Outage Map.

The outage appears to be concentrated in the Harrison Township and Trotwood area.

We are working to learn what caused the outage and when power is estimated to be restored.

