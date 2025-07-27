Over 3,200 outages reported across region

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power late Sunday afternoon.

Over 3,200 outages are reported across the region.

This includes almost 2,800 Ohio Edison customers in Clark County as of 4:33 p.m., according to its outage map.

The bulk of the outages are in Springfield. Over 2,100 Ohio Edison customers are without power.

It also includes almost 450 AES Ohio customers as of 4:35 p.m., according to its outage map.

The following counties are reporting outages:

  • Auglaize- 1
  • Champaign- 1
  • Clark- 4
  • Clinton- 25
  • Darke- 2
  • Greene- 5
  • Logan- 23
  • Mercer- 3
  • Miami- 113
  • Montgomery- 36
  • Warren- 230

News Center 7 will update this story.

0
