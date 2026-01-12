Over 3,200 pounds of Styrofoam collected in Montgomery Co.

Photo contributed by Montgomery County, Ohio (via Facebook)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — People dropped several pounds of Styrofoam in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County, Ohio, wrote in a social media post that its first Styrofoam Collection event in 2026 was a big success.

It was held on Jan. 3 in Centerville.

The county said that almost 630 cars drove through and over 3,200 pounds of Styrofoam were collected.

They also collected batteries, cardboard, and holiday events for recycling.

The next collection event is on April 18 at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights.

