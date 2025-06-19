Over 28K without power after severe weather moves through region

Power Outage
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 28,000 people are without power in the Miami Valley after severe weather moved through the area.

As of 4:05 a.m., over 17,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power, according to an outage map.

Customers in the following counties who have reported outages:

  • Auglaize County- 29
  • Butler County- 26
  • Champaign County- 29
  • Clark County- 133
  • Clinton County- 452
  • Darke County- 62
  • Greene County- 2,837
  • Logan County- 32
  • Miami County- 986
  • Montgomery County- 11,218
  • Preble County-1,184
  • Shelby County- 507
  • Warren County- 252

Over 7,000 Duke Energy customers in the Miami Valley are without power:

  • Butler County- 3,713
  • Clinton County- 1
  • Montgomery County- 24
  • Preble County- 21
  • Warren County- 3,274

At least 4,100 Ohio Edison customers in the Miami Valley are without power:

  • Clark County- 4,157

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

