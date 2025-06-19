Over 28K without power after severe weather moves through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 28,000 people are without power in the Miami Valley after severe weather moved through the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As of 4:05 a.m., over 17,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power, according to an outage map.

Customers in the following counties who have reported outages:

Auglaize County- 29

Butler County- 26

Champaign County- 29

Clark County- 133

Clinton County- 452

Darke County- 62

Greene County- 2,837

Logan County- 32

Miami County- 986

Montgomery County- 11,218

Preble County-1,184

Shelby County- 507

Warren County- 252

Over 7,000 Duke Energy customers in the Miami Valley are without power:

Butler County- 3,713

Clinton County- 1

Montgomery County- 24

Preble County- 21

Warren County- 3,274

At least 4,100 Ohio Edison customers in the Miami Valley are without power:

Clark County- 4,157

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group