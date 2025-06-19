Over 28K without power after severe weather moves through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 28,000 people are without power in the Miami Valley after severe weather moved through the area.
As of 4:05 a.m., over 17,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power, according to an outage map.
Customers in the following counties who have reported outages:
- Auglaize County- 29
- Butler County- 26
- Champaign County- 29
- Clark County- 133
- Clinton County- 452
- Darke County- 62
- Greene County- 2,837
- Logan County- 32
- Miami County- 986
- Montgomery County- 11,218
- Preble County-1,184
- Shelby County- 507
- Warren County- 252
Over 7,000 Duke Energy customers in the Miami Valley are without power:
- Butler County- 3,713
- Clinton County- 1
- Montgomery County- 24
- Preble County- 21
- Warren County- 3,274
At least 4,100 Ohio Edison customers in the Miami Valley are without power:
- Clark County- 4,157
