Over 3K outages remain following Wednesday’s powerful storms

Power Outage
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands remain without power in the Miami Valley after Wednesday’s powerful storms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As of 12:50 p.m., over 1,400 AES Ohio customers are currently without power, according to an outage map.

AES Ohio said on social media Thursday that they expect full restoration by Saturday.

“Many of the remaining outages involve one or two customers per location, and each one requires assessment and repairs, which takes time,” they said.

Customers in the following Miami Valley counties have reported outages:

  • Butler County- 1
  • Clark County- 18
  • Clinton County- 8
  • Greene County- 357
  • Logan County- 30
  • Mercer County- 2
  • Miami County- 14
  • Montgomery County- 936
  • Preble County- 90
  • Warren County- 12

Some Duke Energy customers in the Miami Valley are without power:

  • Butler County- 14
  • Montgomery County- 2
  • Warren County- 9

Over 1,600 Ohio Edison customers in the Miami Valley are without power:

  • Clark County- 1,603
  • Greene County - 47

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!