Over 50 people, 8 dogs rescued from river in Ohio

KENT, Ohio — Over 50 people, including children, and eight dogs were rescued from a river in Ohio Sunday afternoon.

The Kent Fire Department initially responded to a boat ramp on the Cuyahoga River on a report of 11 people who had fallen out of their rafts and were “unable to get out of the fast-moving water,” the department shared on social media.

While they were working to get people safely to shore, crews saw many other people on the river.

“Several were coming down the river on kayaks and rafts and observed to be losing control or falling out of their rafts and kayaks due to the current of the river,” the department said.

After about three hours, the Kent Fire Department and Portage County Water Rescue Team had rescued 23 people and six dogs.

Another 28 people and two more dogs were helped out of the water downstream due to dangerous conditions.

The incident led fire officials to warn people about the powerful and unpredictable nature of the river, especially after recent storms caused high and fast currents.

“We ask that you stay on dry land and simply observe the beauty of the river during these rough conditions rather than risk danger to yourself and others,” the department said.

