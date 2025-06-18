Over 8,000 without power as severe weather moves through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 8,000 people are without power in the Miami Valley as severe weather moves through the area.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As of 6:40 p.m., approximately 8,311 AES Ohio customers are currently without power, according to an outage map.
Customers in the following counties who have reported outages:
Auglaize County- 1
Clinton County- 1
Darke County- 4,559
Fayette County- 141
Greene County- 75
Mercer County- 39
Miami County- 221
Montgomery County- 248
Preble County-598
Shelby County- 2,428
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group