Over 8,000 without power as severe weather moves through region

Power Outage
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 8,000 people are without power in the Miami Valley as severe weather moves through the area.

As of 6:40 p.m., approximately 8,311 AES Ohio customers are currently without power, according to an outage map.

Customers in the following counties who have reported outages:

Auglaize County- 1

Clinton County- 1

Darke County- 4,559

Fayette County- 141

Greene County- 75

Mercer County- 39

Miami County- 221

Montgomery County- 248

Preble County-598

Shelby County- 2,428

