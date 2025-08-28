Over 600 UAW workers at 2 GE Aerospace facilities walk off job

CINCINNATI — United Auto Workers (UAW) who work at two GE Aerospace facilities in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky are on strike.

The UAW International Union said on its social media page that they are on strike.

“Time’s up, GE!” they said on their Facebook page.

Our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati reports that workers with picket signs and UAW shirts started striking at midnight at the Evendale plant’s entrance.

“After years of sacrificing for this billion-dollar company, workers are determined to walk the picket line for as long as it takes to win the contract they deserve!” the UAW said on social media.

Workers threatened to strike against a proposed nearly 40% health care cost increase and demanded job security and time, WCPO said.

The UAW said that GE proposed a 31% health care cost increase, but the union rejected it.

A GE Aerospace spokesperson sent WCPO a statement late Wednesday night.

“We are proud of our last offer we tabled for our 640 UAW-represented employees and are disappointed the Detroit-based UAW leaders have decided to strike before our employees have an opportunity to vote. We remain focused on serving our customers and have activated a detailed contingency plan, deploying experienced and qualified GE Aerospace employees to ensure continued operations with the highest levels of safety and quality.”

WCPO reports that GE Aerospace’s final offer would have added $29,000 on average in additional compensation for workers as well as a “significant” increase in paid time off, sick, and personal pay, and three more days of paid vacation.

