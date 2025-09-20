Over 8K runners compete at 29th annual Air Force Marathon

W.P.A.F.B. — Thousands of people showed up to watch the 29th anniversary of the Air Force Marathon on Saturday.

The goal for the participants was to push themselves and finish the marathon.

Patterson said the whole area was jam-packed with people cheering on those runners on Saturday.

Many runners had faces of pain and joy when they saw the finish line.

They told Patterson it was an honor to be part of a historic event put on by the U.S. Air Force Museum and the City of Fairborn.

“There’s some big hills out there towards the end,” said Chris Floyd. “I knew about them, had seen some of them, but really I had to power through this race.”

He won the Men’s Half Marathon with a time of 1:10:20.

