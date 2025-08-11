Over a dozen children found in Ohio home with ‘deplorable conditions;’ 3 arrested

TOLEDO — Three people were arrested after more than a dozen children were removed from an Ohio home with “deplorable conditions,” according to our CBS affiliate, WTOL-11 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Toledo police found the children inside a home in the 300 block of Raymer Boulevard on Sunday before 7 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

WTOL-11 reported that the officers found 13 children, all between the ages of 0 to 13, living in a situation “that put their health and safety at risk.”

A Toledo police affidavit noted that officers saw human feces on the floor, no food in the kitchen, no working shower or toilet, and an infestation of bugs.

The kids “had multiple bites on their legs from what appeared to be from the insects and also appeared very filthy, as if they had not been bathed in days,” police wrote in the affidavit.

The following three adults were arrested and charged in connection with this incident:

Angel Lambert, 32, is facing eight counts of endangering children

Cassandra Lambert, 27, is facing five counts of endangering children

Angel Oliveri, 28, is facing five counts of endangering children

The three adults all had children inside the house, according to WTOL-11.

All of the suspects appeared in Toledo Municipal Court and pleaded not guilty.

WTOL-11 reported that they were all given an own recognizance bond.

Toledo police told WTOL-11 that they contacted the Lucas County Children Services (LCCS) for the kids.

“We responded to a call from Toledo Police, and our workers went out and assessed the need of each child. As a result, we decided to place each of the children with family. We are going to continue to assess the long-term needs of these children and the best way we can keep them safe in the long run,” LCCS said in a statement to WTOL-11.

One dog and one rabbit were also removed from the home by the Toledo Humane Society, according to our CBS affiliate.

WTOL-11 reported that Angel was previously charged with endangering children in 2020, where she pleaded no contest was received one year of probation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group