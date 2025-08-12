Owner of dog that attacked 89-year-old, killed pet speaks out

A dog attack injured an 89-year-old man and killed his pet.

HUBER HEIGHTS — A woman is speaking out after her dog attacked an 89-year-old man and killed his pet earlier this week.

89-year-old Charles and his Chihuahua Rocco were attacked by a dog in Huber Heights on August 2.

The woman who owns the dogs involved said she has concerns for her safety and wants to remain anonymous.

She owns a terrier named Sadie and a Pitbull named Butter.

She explained what happened the day of the attack.

“My little dog, she had went underneath the fence, and so my big dog, he chased after her because they are inseparable. He jumped over the fence, and I immediately ran out the door and called my mom to help me grab them, and they were up the street,” she said.

She added that her dogs were gone for about five minutes before her mom got hold of them.

Later that night, police showed up at her door.

“And told me that my dogs in my home were identified as the animals who did the attack on him and his dog,” she added.

However, she wanted to apologize to the victim.

“I do just want to sincerely apologize to Mr. Doran for what my dogs did,” she said.

