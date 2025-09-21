Pair accused of selling refurbished Dyson products as new sued by Ohio AG

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A pair of Ohio business owners accused of misrepresenting refurbished products is now facing a lawsuit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recently announced a consumer protection lawsuit against ZC Home LLC and its owners, Cincinnati residents Zheng Zhang and Zhilian Chen.

TRENDING STORIES:

The lawsuit claims that Zhang and Chen bought refurbished Dyson products, advertised them as new, and sold them online through Walmart.com.

A spokesperson with the Ohio Attorney General’s office said the compmany also operated under the names EsolutionTech and Pro_Tech4u.

“Consumers paid for a top-of-the-line product but instead got a dusted-off version,” Yost said. “You can’t sweep this deception under the rug.”

The officer is aware of at least 3,300 customers who “likely unknowingly” bought a refurbished product thinking it was new, the spokesperson said.

The lawsuit is looking to get restitution for consumers who bought the mislabeled products, civil penalties for violations of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act, and an injunction to prevent the owners from doing this again.

People who believe they bought a refurbished Dyson product marketed as new from this company or the owners are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at www.OhioProtects.org or (800) 282-0515.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group