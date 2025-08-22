Parent questions safety after school bus driver involved in 2 incidents days apart

By WHIO Staff

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A mother has decided to drive her first grader to school after the bus driver was involved in two accidents within two weeks.

Jazmin Kilgore, a parent of a Summit View Academy first grader, expressed concerns after the bus driver backed into a mailbox on the first day of school and later scraped the side of a bridge.

“I don’t have any ill will, but I am angry,” Kilgore said.

Kilgore received an email from the school principal about the bridge incident, which reassured that no students were injured.

She contacted the district and Kenton County Bus Garage with her concerns, and was assured that the driver is capable and will receive additional training.

Kilgore believes that training should occur without students on board to ensure safety.

Jess Dykes, a representative from the district, stated that all drivers are trained to meet and exceed state expectations, and extra support is provided in the event of an accident.

The district transports approximately 10,000 students each day.

Kilgore is now considering not working so she can drive her son to school, prioritizing his safety over convenience.

