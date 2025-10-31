WASHINGTON — Parents are facing fewer options for baby formula, not just due to the government shutdown, but also because of safety concerns raised by recent investigations.

A Consumer Reports investigation found potentially harmful levels of contaminants, including lead and arsenic, in about half of the 41 powdered infant formula samples tested. This has raised concerns among parents about the safety of available formulas.

“We think parents should keep these results in perspective,” said Sana Mujahid, Manager of Food Safety Research and Testing at Consumer Reports. “Our results show that it is possible for manufacturers to produce infant formula with low or undetectable levels.”

Adele Treacy, a mother whose son was born five weeks early, struggled with breastfeeding and turned to formula feeding. She expressed feeling like a failure initially, but found some relief in selecting a formula she trusts.

Laura Modi, founder and CEO of Bobbie, an infant formula company, emphasized that Bobbie formula meets European nutritional standards and is FDA-regulated. Consumer Reports graded Bobbie as one of the safest formulas available.

The FDA announced Operation Stork Speed, an initiative to expand options for safe formula and increase testing for heavy metals and contaminants.

The WIC program, which helps feed pregnant women, new moms, and young children, will continue during the government shutdown. The Agriculture Department is using tariff money to keep the program running, serving nearly seven million people across the country.

As parents navigate the complexities of formula feeding, safety concerns and initiatives like Operation Stork Speed aim to ensure healthier options for infants. With ongoing support from programs like WIC, families can continue to access essential nutrition during challenging times.

