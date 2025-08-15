Parents raise safety concerns after some kids forced to sit 3 to a seat on school buses

Parents raise safety concerns after some kids forced to sit 3 to a seat on school buses

HUBER HEIGHTS — A decision to remove a school bus from a normal route in Huber Heights has parents concerned about student safety, with parents saying many kids are forced to ride three to a seat on buses.

The busing involves Huber Heights students heading to the Montgomery County Career Technology Center. In previous years the district provided more buses to transport students to the CTC. But an internal audit last school year led the district to remove one bus from the route, News Center 7’s Malik Patterson reported LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Rather than having three buses take students from Wayne High School to the CTC, the district is using two.

“Today (my son) did not ride the bus because there was no room on the bus that he was supposed to ride,” Kristy Howar, parent of a Wayne High School junior told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson.

“I mean, they’re going at a high speed on the highway. It’s not safe, if a a bus has an accident, especially when you have people sitting in people’s laps.”

Other parents shared pictures with News Center 7 showing three students sitting to a seat in some instances.

District Superintendent Jason Enix said the district is still transporting students within safety regulations.

“Our supervisor and director were there and and confirmed yesterday that, you know, the the aisles were clear, which is what’s most important a safety perspective.”

Enix added if all students going to the CTC building, there would be about six or seven seats on the buses that would be three students to a seat.

While the district plans to keep just the two buses, Enix said the third bus could return later this year.

For parents, they’re remain concerned with having a safe and reliable transportation system for their children.

“What happens next week when our kid is calling us saying ‘I can’t ride the bus?’”

