Parishioners fear historic church further damaged by winds after May fire will have to be demolished

MARIA STEIN — A historic church in the Miami Valley that was damaged in a fire earlier this year may need to be demolished after high winds knocked down a wall this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell spent the day in Maria Stein, speaking with parishioners about the latest damage. They say it’s difficult to see it damaged so badly tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

As recently as last month, parishioners at St. John the Baptist in Maria Stein had meetings about the future of their church building and were still unsure whether they would remodel or rebuild.

TRENDING STORIES:

Now, after the damage from high winds, several parishioners said they fear they have the answers as to which it’s going to be.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group