Part of busy intersection closed due to house fire in Kettering

KETTERING — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Kettering late Saturday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Kettering firefighters were dispatched around 5:00 p.m. to the 2100 block of Stroop Road on reports of a structure fire.
The fire department wrote in a social media post that part of Stroop Road is closed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Snow emergencies issued for local county; What does it mean?
- LIVE UPDATES: Winter Storm Warnings in effect, snow falling throughout region
- STAY INFORMED: Businesses, churches close ahead of winter weather
They are asking people to avoid E. Stroop Road between Woodman Drive and Eileen Road, according to the social media post.
The department also posted a photo that shows a fire truck spraying water at a structure.
News Center 7 has contacted the Kettering Fire Department to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the fire.
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group