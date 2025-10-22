Part of busy intersection closed due to road work in West Carrollton

Road construction with orange barrels Road construction with orange barrels (Tukiran - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

WEST CARROLLTON — Part of a busy intersection is closed in West Carrollton due to road work.

The City of West Carrollton said in a social media post that crews will conduct asphalt repairs on E. Central Avenue between Burns Avenue and Poplar Street.

The westbound lanes will be closed.

The repair work started at 7 a.m. It will require westbound traffic to move to the turn lane.

The intersection at Burns Avenue and E. Central Avenue will be closed during the repair and will reopen once the repair is complete, the city said.

The temporary lane and intersection closures on E. Central Avenue are part of ongoing efforts to maintain and improve local infrastructure.

