Part of busy road closed due to fencing installation on Vandalia bicycle bridge

Part of US 40 closed due to fencing installation on bike bridge Photo contributed by City of Vandalia (via Facebook) (City of Vandalia (via Facebook) /City of Vandalia (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

VANDALIA — Part of a busy road will be closed for the next two days due to fencing installation on a bridge.

The City of Vandalia wrote in a social media post that U.S. 40 will be closed starting Thursday through Friday at the Taylorsville Dam

It is so crews can install fencing on the bicycle bridge spanning the CSX Railroad tracks.

Road crews continue to work on the bicycle lanes from Foley Drive on National along Brown School Road to the Dam, the city said.

U.S. 40 is expected to reopen at the Taylorsville Dam on Friday afternoon.

