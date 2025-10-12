Part of busy road closed due to road work in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Part of a busy road will be closed due to road work in Greene County on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kauffman Road will be closed in Fairborn and Bath Township from 8 a.m. to noon for soil borings, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

The closure is necessary for Geo Consultants Corp to conduct two soil borings along Kauffman Road on behalf of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Air Force Civil Engineer Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

During the closure, a detour will be in place using Zink Road, Peppertree Blvd, Reese Drive, and National Road, the engineer’s office said.

Access to all adjacent property owners will be maintained.

Travelers are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternative routes.

The closure is subject to weather and equipment conditions.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group