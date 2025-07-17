Part of busy road closed due to water main work this weekend in Greene County

By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — Drivers will need to use a different route due to a road closure this weekend in Greene County.

The closures will start Friday night as crews install a water main, according to a Greene County Engineer’s Office spokesperson.

Crews will shut down Trebein Road between the intersection of Dayton-Xenia and Hilltop Roads.

It will also close Trebein and Dayton Xenia Roads.

The closures start at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 18, and last until Sunday, July 20, at 6 p.m., the spokesperson said.

All this is weather and equipment permitting.

The detour will be Dayton-Xenia Road to Factory Road to U.S. 35.

Water main road closure in Greene County Photo contributed by Greene County Engineer's Office

