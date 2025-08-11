‘Part of the solution;’ Local students learn what to do during emergencies, receive survival kits

DAYTON — A handful of local students just finished training that teaches them how to save a life in an emergency.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson attended the training and talked to students about what they learned LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Some students with the Victory Project attended the training, which is designed to equip at-risk teens with skills to handle emergencies.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School sophomore Douglas Franklin was one of the teens who completed training.

At the start of the program, he said his best friend was shot and killed right in front of him when he was 12 years old.

That’s one of the reasons Mark Pohl, the CEO and Founder of the Pohl Group, said they wanted to host this survival class for students.

The class on Monday was their first time training people younger than 18.

“Exposing our young men to and young ladies in the community to some tools that could be available to them and makes them, you know part of the solution,” Monnie Bush, Founder and CEO of the Victory Project, said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

