Parts of area among Top 10 Ohio counties in unclaimed funds; How to claim this money

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the area rank among the Top 10 Ohio counties in unclaimed funds.

There is $4 billion in unclaimed funds in possession by the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds, according to a spokesperson.

Unclaimed funds are lost or forgotten money that banks and businesses report to the Division of Unclaimed Funds after accounts become inactive.

Eight area counties rank in the Top 10 in Southwest Ohio while two are in the Top 10 in Ohio.

The full list from each county is here.

The eight area counties include:

Montgomery County- $131.4 million

Butler County- $60.8 million

Clark County- $39 million

Warren County- $30.1 million

Greene County- $28.2 million

Miami County- $14.3 million

Logan County- $6.7 million

Clinton County- $5.7 million

Montgomery County is ranked second in the area and fourth in Ohio.

Butler County has the third highest in the area and is eighth overall in Ohio.

Cuyahoga County has the most unclaimed funds in the state at $477 million.

Hamilton County is No. 1 in Southwest Ohio and third overall in Ohio at $267.3 million.

Visit this website for more information.

