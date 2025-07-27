Parts of road closed due to flooding in Shelby County

County Road 25-A and SR 274 (Provided)
By WHIO Staff

BOTKINS, Shelby County — Portions of a busy road in Shelby County are closed due to flooding.

The Village of Botkins posted on social media that County Road 25-A, near State Route 274, is blocked due to heavy rainfall and high water.

According to the National Weather Service, Shelby County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 4 p.m.

Crews are currently placing signs to block the roadway, according to the post.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and drive with caution.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

