Patient reportedly shoots employee at Ohio hospital

CANTON, Ohio — An employee at an Ohio hospital was shot while working Friday night, according to our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO-19 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An employee was “struck by a bullet in the line of duty” at Aultman Health in Canton, according to a social media post from the hospital.

The employee is currently in stable condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

WOIO-19 TV obtained a Canton Police report, which states James Fair became combative and began fighting with an armed security guard.

Fair was a patient at the hospital and was under observation at the time.

The man reportedly got control of the guard’s gun and shot one round. The bullet hit the hospital employee in the abdomen, WOIO-19 reported.

The report indicates that staff members got the weapon away from Fair and restrained him until authorities arrived at the hospital around 8 p.m.

Canton Police took Fair to the Stark County Jail.

Officers said in the report that Fair continued to act “erratically, talking to himself, yelling at no one in particular, and repeatedly banging his head against the divider.”

Fair has since been charged with one count of aggravated robbery and three counts of felonious assault, according to WOIO-19.

Aultman Health said its emergency department is open and “safe and secure” in the post.

The Canton Police Department and Aultman Health continue to investigate this incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group