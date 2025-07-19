Pawn shop owner pleads guilty to role in burglary of Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s home and others

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 25: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A New York City pawn shop owner pleaded guilty to playing a role in the burglary of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s home, as well as other burglaries across the country.

Dimitriy Nezhinskiy pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to receive stolen property on Friday. He served as a fence for luxury items stolen during the burglaries, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Federal court documents filed in New York Eastern District Court show the request for the change of plea hearing was filed and granted at the end of June.

Nezhinskiy knowingly purchased stolen watches, jewelry, and other high-end items to re-sell at his Manhattan pawn shop. The AP reported that he still says he didn’t know the items had been taken from people’s homes until after his arrest.

The AP reported that Nezhinskiy, who was born in the nation of Georgia but has legal status in the United States, could face deportation.

Nezhinskiy and another man, Juan Villar, were both arrested in February after an FBI raid in New York’s Diamond District, including their pawn shops, CBS News previously reported.

Prosecutors said a large amount of suspected stolen property was found at their business and storage units in New Jersey.

Federal court filings show Villar pleaded guilty last month and is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

While the men weren’t charged in connection with specific robberies, the AP reported that prosecutors said phone records linked Nezhinskiy to one of the men facing charges for the burglary of Burrow’s home in December 2024.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Burrow’s Hamilton County home was burglarized on December 9 while he was in Dallas playing the Cowboys.

Nearly $300,000 worth of jewelry and clothing was taken.

Federal charges were filed against three of the four Chilean men accused of the burglary at Burrow’s home. Officials later announced that those men were connected to burglaries at the homes of other prominent athletes.

The three men are believed to be part of a South American Theft Group transporting stolen goods interstate and falsifying records in a federal investigation.

